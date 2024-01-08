Breeze Airways Offers 35% Off Base Fares for All Roundtrip Travel Through May 22nd From Charleston

Breeze Airways announced today that it will offer 35-percent off* all roundtrip base fares from Charleston on travel through May 22nd if the promo code ‘GETFRESH’ is used at checkout on the Breeze App or at flybreeze.com.

The promotion is available until 11:59 pm ET on January 12th and includes every route in Breeze’s coast-to-coast network spanning 45 cities in 26 states.

“What better way to kick things off in the New Year than by booking your next adventure,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “With travel dates spanning into the Spring and early Summer, this promotion is a great way to look ahead with the added flexibility of no change or cancellation fees.”

Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via their web site or the app.