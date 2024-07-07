Charleston Fishing Report: Redfish, Trout, and Seasonal Surprises

× Expand Ben Nuckols and his son Park hold a redfish (Credit: Capt. Geoff Bennett)

What a great time to be fishing here in Charleston! The usual suspects, redfish and trout, are now complemented by a host of seasonal species, including Spanish mackerel, ladyfish, and sharks. Combined with warmer temperatures, the fishing conditions are now superb.

Redfish have been making quick work of any well-placed bait. Make sure to carry your cast net and try catching some finger mullet or menhaden. We’ve been having the most success around docks, rock walls, and other structures while fishing live bait. Make sure to use a weight heavy enough to hold the bait stationary; otherwise, your rig will slide along the bottom until it snags.

As for trout, it is more of the same. Popping corks remain the way to go. Mud minnows and live shrimp are both performing well. Creek shrimp are starting to be large enough to net and use. If little fish keep picking at your live shrimp, switch over to a D.O.A. 3-inch artificial shrimp. Their Glow/Gold Rush Belly color has been quite productive.

Anglers targeting flounder have been reporting good numbers being caught. Work mud minnows or finger mullet along the bottom around structures. Move the bait gently along, and when you think you have a bite, pause a few seconds before setting the hook. We’ve been picking up quite a few flounder with mud minnows under a popping cork as well.

My favorite summertime fish is the ladyfish. With the warmer water temperatures, ladyfish will fill our waters. These exciting fish will readily eat bait under a popping cork and make your drag zing. Their acrobatic jumps and hard runs make these fish very entertaining. You’ll often find them in some of the same spots where you find trout.

See you on the water!

Since 2009, Capt. Geoff Bennett has operated Charleston Charter Fishing, providing light tackle charters. Clients choose from a full menu of artificial and live bait fishing options. USCG licensed and insured, Capt. Bennett is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable charter to anglers of all skill levels and ages. For more information, call Capt. Bennett at 843-324-3332, visit his website at charlestoncharterfishing.com or email him at captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.