Charleston Named One of the Best to See Spring Flowers

Southern Living released a list of the "10 Best Southern Destinations For Spotting Spring Blooms," and they tabbed the Holy City as being the sixth best.

Here's what the magazine had to say about Charleston:

"There’s never a bad time to visit Charleston — although July and August can bring rather brutal levels of humidity — but spring is particularly magical. With a bit of luck, you may get to experience the short-lived 'wisteria hysteria,' when the non-native plant hits peak bloom in mid-March. In April, May, and early June, azaleas, star jasmine, and the Southern magnolia add their own enchanting touches to the Holy City — find them in Hampton Park or the Historic District, or get an inside look at the gardens featured in The Charleston Festival (formerly known as the Festival of Houses and Gardens)."

You can see the full list here.