City of Charleston Issues Update on Preparations for Hazardous Weather Conditions

As the City of Charleston braces for potentially hazardous weather conditions today and tomorrow morning, we want to provide an update on the preparations and measures being taken through Mayor William Cogswell’s Active Flooding Mitigation Plan to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and community.

Weather Forecast Overview:

Rain is expected to begin by late morning and intensify throughout the day.

The peak period of heavy rain is anticipated tonight from 8:00 p.m. to midnight.

Flooding from rainfall and an elevated tide is likely at the evening high tide.

Heavy rainfall will continue into Saturday morning, persisting during the morning high tide but at a lower rate.

High tides are forecasted for Friday at 7:27 p.m. (6.8 feet) and Saturday at 7:43 a.m. (6.7 feet).

Approximately 1.5-2.5 inches of rain is projected for Friday through Saturday.

Parking Information: Parking will be available from 4:00 p.m. today until noon tomorrow at the 99 West Edge and the Charleston Tech Center parking garages for free. Additionally, all city garages will be open for those who prefer more convenient options and are willing to pay. Residents are asked to not use parking garages in the Medical District which are intended for staff and patients.

Traffic and Transportation Measures: The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has loaded barricades and will place them in advance of flooding on vulnerable streets. Signal technicians will be on standby for traffic and transportation needs, ready to make changes and repairs as necessary. Updates of road closures will be provided through this link: https://gis.charleston-sc. gov/road-closures-regional/

Stormwater Management: Lake Dotterer and Colonial Lake have been lowered in advance, and four pumps will be deployed today to manage water levels. The city will monitor Church Creek Basin and clean city and county drains and ditches to mitigate potential blockages. Stormwater crews are currently operating under rainy day protocols, addressing as many blockages as possible. The Department of Livability teams have been assisting in identifying and clearing debris and litter since yesterday to minimize blockages. Temporary pumps have been installed in vulnerable areas throughout the city.

Emergency Response and Staffing: High-water vehicles will be staffed at the fire department, with one ready to deploy at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, and a second vehicle on standby. Key city departments will be staffed up tonight through tomorrow to provide extra manpower for operations.

Garbage and Debris Preparation: Residents are urged to secure garbage cans and remove any potential debris from storm drains in front of their homes and businesses to prevent blockages. Livability is utilizing the CHS Trashtracker app to notify residents about garbage and debris cleanup efforts. Sweepers, trash, and garbage crews will be on standby to clean up any debris tomorrow.

Under the leadership of Mayor Cogswell, Charleston Fire Department Chief Dan Curia, Chief of Staff Elizabeth Dieck, and all city staff, we are committed to over-preparing, listening, learning, and adapting to ensure the safety of our residents.

For further information and updates, please visit the city's official website and social media channels.