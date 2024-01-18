Cold Blast This Weekend

As you may have noticed yesterday, this now has a new, greener, look with the same great weather analysis and bad humor.

Here's an update on impactful weather coming up over the next few days:

Key Points:

Only a sliver of the Upstate near the North Carolina line has a chance to see a brief period of freezing rain during the early morning hours of Friday, which may cause a few slick spots mainly on bridges.

A blast of arctic air is coming for the weekend. It won't be as bad as the Christmas 2022 cold snap in terms of low temperatures or duration, but it will be nearly as cold on Sunday morning as the coldest we saw back then.

First, a tiny area of South Carolina is at risk of seeing a brief period of freezing rain as a cold front moves through during the pre-dawn hours of Friday.

A map from the National Weather Service showing the tiny part of South Carolina subject to seeing a bit of freezing rain during the wee hours of Friday.

There will be travel concerns where the freezing rain does occur. Watch out for icy spots on roads, primarily bridges, if you'll be out in the northern bits of Oconee, Pickens, and Greenville Counties highlighted on the map above during the pre-dawn period of Friday and the first couple of hours of daylight.

The rest of the state will only see cold rain; even that will be spotty and very light, less than a tenth of an inch. Most of the Pee Dee and Lowcountry will only get a cloudy period.

Cold west to northwest winds will spread over the Palmetto State Friday behind the front. Sunshine will increase by afternoon, allowing temperatures to rise a bit by midday before falling during the afternoon. Friday night looks brisk and frigid, with wind chills in the single digits and teens, perhaps even below zero occasionally in the colder and windier areas northwest of I-85.

Don't expect much recovery on Saturday. At least the sun will be out, but it won't help much. Highs will range from near freezing northwest of I-85 to the low 40s in the Lowcountry. Winds will diminish Saturday night, causing Sunday morning to be the coldest part of this cold snap.

This map shows the forecast low temperatures for Sunday morning from the National Weather Service.

Thankfully, there will be little or no wind during the coldest part of Sunday. Sunday afternoon won't be as harsh as Saturday with sunshine, light winds and highs in the low to middle 40s across the state. Sunday night and Monday morning will be quite cold again, but not as bad as Sunday, with lows near 20 across the north to near 30 in the coastal Lowcountry.

After that, the warmup I promised yesterday still looks on track, and even faster than I thought yesterday. Much of the state will see 70s by Wednesday!

This map shows the forecast high temperatures for Wednesday afternoon from the National Weather Service.

I'll have more on warmer times ahead and the resulting lack of snow chances on Friday.