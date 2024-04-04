Governor Henry McMaster Has Minor Knee Surgery

× Expand Sgt. First Class Roberto Di Giov

Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday morning underwent a minor outpatient orthopedic knee surgery to address a slight meniscus tear he suffered in 2022 while playing tennis with First Lady Peggy McMaster. The elective surgery began at 6:18 am and lasted less than 30 minutes, during which time the governor was under general anesthesia.

"Governor McMaster had a minor procedure this morning to correct a cartilage injury in his knee," said Dr. Jeffrey Guy, the governor's orthopedist. "His arthroscopic procedure lasted less than 30 minutes and was without incident. No post-procedure limitations are expected."

Governor McMaster notified Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette of the elective procedure Wednesday. The South Carolina Constitution provides that the lieutenant governor may take executive action in case of emergency if the governor is temporarily disabled.

Governor McMaster plans to resume his regular work schedule this afternoon.