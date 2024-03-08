Hamby Catering Launches 2024 Easter Offerings

Hamby Catering announced the return of their Easter offerings and packages for the 2024 season.

Two packages are available, in both 4-person and 8-person quantities.The standard package comes with sliced bourbon pineapple glazed ham for $219 and can be upgraded to Hamby Catering's braised boneless short ribs for $279. All packages include Southern green beans, mac + cheese, Tuscan kale and brussels sprouts salad, buttermilk biscuits, and chocolate chip cheesecake blondies.

"Easter is a time of celebration, tradition and gathering," said Hamby's Candice Hudnall. "The Hamby Catering Team is thrilled to not only bring our eats to tables throughout the Lowcountry, but also take the burden of cooking off our clients' plates - leaving them more time to spend with their families and loved ones."

Similar to their holiday offerings throughout the year 2023, Hamby will also be offering an appetizer package, à la carte menu, dessert options, and select curated wines.

“We understand that not everyone requires a full Easter package, but still wants to sprinkle their table with the celebrated flavors of Hamby,” Hudnall said. “Easter, much like Thanksgiving and other holidays, is a gathering occasion where Grandma’s cherished signature dish often takes the spotlight, while others contribute with side items or desserts. Let Hamby take on the bulk of the work – our à la carte menu offers everything, right down to the deviled eggs and biscuits!”

The order deadline for Easter packages and items is 5 pm on Thursday, March 28th. Pickup will take place on Saturday, March 30th from 9 am to 3 pm. All orders are refrigerated, warming instructions will be included, and no substitutions or modifications can be made. Orders can be placed on Hamby Catering’s website, by phone at 843-725-4035 or via email through niki@hambycatering.com. The Market at Hamby will be closed on Easter Sunday and will reopen on Monday, April 1st with normal business hours.