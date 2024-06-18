Order of the Palmetto Awarded to Hank and Laurel Greer of Seabrook Island

In a ceremony held inside the rotunda at the South Carolina State House on June 18th, Governor Henry McMaster bestowed South Carolina's highest civilian honor on Hank Greer and Laurel Greer of Seabrook Island.

The Order of the Palmetto recognizes individuals who have selflessly given of their time, resources, and goodwill through a variety of different causes and pursuits to the benefit of their neighbors, fellow citizens, and the fabric and prosperity of South Carolina.

"Receiving this honor is a moment we will always cherish," said Hank Greer. "Laurel and I are humbled by the recognition and we encourage every South Carolinian to do what they can to help their neighbors."

In his remarks, the governor recognized the Greers' deep commitment to the Charleston area community through their leadership and philanthropic work at numerous nonprofits and area hospitals.

Some of the organizations supported by the Greers' time and financial donations include:

Charleston Animal Society

Center for Birds of Prey (Avian Conservation Center)

Keeper of the Wild Wildlife Rescue

MUSC

Roper St. Francis Healthcare

Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach

Pet Helpers

Seabrook Island Green Space Conservancy

Sea Island Habitat for Humanity

The couple also launched the Henry H. and Laurel K Greer Foundation that has supported numerous philanthropic causes over the past 21 years.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott was among those who nominated the Greers for the honor writing, "Mr. and Mrs. Greer understand the importance of giving back and are actively creating change in their community."

For decades, Hank Greer, together with his wife Laurel, have served in leadership and direct service volunteer roles with many nonprofit and other institutions, including Charleston Animal Society, MUSC, Roper Health Care, Habitat for Humanity, American College for the Building Arts, Darkness to Light, Pet Helpers, law enforcement agencies, and many others.

Hank and Laurel Greer have impacted the lives of South Carolinians throughout the state and beyond: building better hospital helipads, providing free cancer screenings and awareness for low-income populations, supporting cutting-edge medical research and education, purchasing K-9 police dogs for local law enforcement, expanding critical pet spay/neuter accessibility to South Carolinians in rural and other underserved communities, and so much more.

Equally passionate about animals, the Greers many contributions to Charleston Animal Society include a mobile spay-neuter clinic that has traveled hundreds of miles across the state. The Greers also threw their support behind the shelter's primary spay-neuter clinic, a memorial garden for animals, and the Bear Greer cat sanctuary.

"Through countless and significant financial gifts, they not only save the lives of South Carolinians, but also improve the quality of life for countless thousands of God’s most vulnerable creatures – elderly, children, low-income, veterans, and animals," said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore.