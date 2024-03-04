Seabrook Island Photography Club to Host Class on March 21st

Whether we are shooting with a cell phone, a point and shoot, or a high end mirror-less camera, we typically have decisions to make regarding who will be in control our image, the photographer, or the camera. Modern cameras are very intelligent and can do a great job for us in many cases, but not always!

There is absolutely nothing wrong with “staying in the green” and shooting in full automatic mode, letting the camera control your exposures. But the camera, despite its advanced technology and high cost, isn’t yet able to read your mind and guess your intentions regarding exposing your shot. Even the best camera will often over- or under-expose the image. But YOU are totally capable of taking your self-driving car out of autonomous mode and taking control of each and every one of your shots! It’s as easy as brewing a cup of coffee!

Join the Seabrook Island Photography Club on March 21, 2024 as Jeff Davis walks us through a simple layman’s term refresher on the importance of the “Exposure Triangle” and how you can manage it simply in real time out in the field, regardless of camera brand or model. Jeff is a recovering engineer who was at one time pretty good at math. But for years, he felt that his cameras were “too complicated” with too many overlapping settings to manage successfully in manual mode. After being an active photographer for over 20 years who felt he was relatively knowledgeable, he recently had a “revelation” which helped him gain the confidence to shoot in full manual almost all the time, with improved results. He’s excited to share this “mathless” hack with you!

Jeff’s talk will be a photography technique presentation combined with live camera demonstrations, but it is designed to be appropriate for shooters of all experience and equipment levels. The intention of the discussion will not be to “convert” you to manual shooting but to help give you the confidence to shoot that way when and if you ever desire.

The event will be held at Lake House, 2319 Seabrook Island Rd on Seabrook Island. Here's the schedule:

6:30 pm - Refreshments

6:45 pm - Announcements

7 pm - Presentation

Cost: