Service for Their State

× Expand Photos: (L to R) Peggy and Gov. Henry McMaster, Laurel Greer and Hank Greer (Provided)

Before even moving to the Palmetto state, Hank and Laurel Greer began donating to Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, an organization they discovered while vacationing in the Lowcountry.

It was a testament to the couple’s commitment to giving back to the community and was just the beginning of their long legacy of spearheading transformative projects and initiatives that make South Carolina a better place to live, work and play.

The Greers first met while both working for GTE Corporation, formerly General Telephone & Electronics Corporation. They shared a love for giving back to important causes, including helping homeless individuals and at-risk mothers in their Connecticut community.

When they moved to Seabrook Island in 1999 to enjoy retirement, they focused their philanthropic efforts on expanding access to health care and supporting animal welfare, eventually creating the nonprofit Henry H. and Laurel K. Greer Foundation in 2003, which significantly supports a range of philanthropic causes.

“The causes we support are things that strike us as deeply important and hit our heart strings,” Laurel said.

Through their family foundation, the Greers have help build better hospital helipads; provided free cancer screenings and awareness for low-income populations; supported cutting-edge medical research and education; purchased K-9 police dogs for local law enforcement; and expanded critical pet spay/neuter accessibility to South Carolinians in rural and other underserved communities. They also sit on a number of foundation boards.

One of their earliest efforts was supporting MUSC Heart & Vascular Center. In 2016, they established the Hank and Laurel Greer Colorectal Cancer Program with Roper St. Francis, which focuses on providing and improving screening to give patients their best chance at survival. It’s a cause close to their hearts, as Hank’s mother passed away from colon cancer.

Also with Roper St. Francis, The Greer Transitions Clinic opened in a new location on Rivers Avenue in 2017. The clinic continues to expand and make a dramatic impact meeting the medical needs and addressing the social determinants of health and wellness for approximately 2,000 patients a year through the following services: Behavioral health; Post-acute medical care; OB/GYN services; Counseling; Community paramedicine; Tele-psych mental health services; Food and clothing; Primary care; Preventive care; Social workers; Access Health Navigation Series; Community health advocates; Transportation; and Medical supplies and toiletries.

The couple has a long-standing history of supporting the Seabrook community, recently purchasing two and a half lots to donate to the Seabrook Island Green Space Conservancy, supporting Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach and several philanthropic opportunities at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Laurel said that giving back the community is simply “in their DNA”—a shared commitment with Hank, in leaving the world a better place.

"We came from very meager beginnings," Hank said. “We both worked very hard and have been very successful, and what we enjoy doing most is giving back. “It's nice to be able to give our resources while we're alive and we can see what it's doing. We can't take it with us. We are blessed to be able to do the things that we do.”

For their longstanding commitment to service in the state, on June 18, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster personally presented the couple with the Order of the Palmetto award, South Carolina highest civilian honor. The Order of the Palmetto “recognizes individuals who have selflessly given of their time, resources and goodwill through a variety of different causes and pursuits to the benefit of their neighbors, fellow citizens and the fabric and prosperity of South Carolina.”

The statehouse ceremony was attended by representatives from the Lowcountry organizations the Greers have supported, including MUSC, Roper and The Charleston Animal Society. The couple was nominated for the award by Joe Elmore, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Charleston Animal Society. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott also wrote a letter in support of the Greers’ nomination.

“It is in their core to give back, and they live it every day, acting as a singular human force for good,” Elmore said. “Hank and Laurel are equal partners. They make decisions together. I've known them for over 20 years and it’s really beautiful to see their approach to life.”

Major initiatives have included opening the Roper St. Francis Greer Transitions Clinic in North Charleston, a place for patients with non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses to be seen without needing to go to the emergency room. It initially opened three days a week and took care of approximately 100 patients. Within six months, the clinic expanded to five days per week. When the clinic celebrated its first full year in existence, it helped to reduce ER visits by 1,500, decrease inpatient admissions by nearly 200 and save the healthcare system $3.5 million. Last year, the Greers helped launch Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s first mobile health unit, which brings critical medical services to those who may not have access to care.

The Greers have been tireless advocates for animal welfare organizations since moving to the state. The couple has adopted five cats since moving to South Carolina and spearheaded many important initiatives that benefit the Charleston Animal Society, including a mobile spay/neuter clinic, a cat sanctuary/dog behavioral center and pet memorial garden. They also donated the funding for the spay/neuter clinic at Pet Helpers, along with the cat adoption pavilion.

Each year, the Greer Foundation purchases a brand-new vehicle to be raffled off with all proceeds benefiting the Animal Society. These car raffle donations have raised over $1.5 million to date.

Elmore estimates that through these efforts, the Greers have helped save “thousands and thousands of lives” of adoptable animals.

The couple also supports animal rescue organizations Keeper of the Wild Wildlife Rescue, Pet Helpers and the Birds of Prey Center for Birds of Prey’s Avian Conservation Center.

Laurel said the Order of the Palmetto Award was a total surprise.

“We both have been so fortunate and are so blessed to be able to support things that we feel are important,” she said.

Volunteering time, resources and efforts to charitable causes is their life’s joy. Her advice to those interested in supporting causes is to follow their heart.

“Follow your heart in the things that touch you. It's a wonderful feeling to be able to help, and you get as much joy from giving as you do from receiving,” she said. “I think one of the things that people hesitate over is that they won't make a difference, but many small contributions make a huge difference.”

Hank said he hopes their award will inspire others to give back to their community. "Laurel and I are humbled by the recognition, and we encourage every South Carolinian to do what they can to help their neighbors,” Hank Greer said. “Receiving this honor is a moment we will always cherish.”