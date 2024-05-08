Severe Weather Expected on Thursday and Friday

The Town of Kiawah Island released the following info regarding Thursday's expected severe weather:

A Severe Weather Outlook has been issued for South Carolina with impacts beginning on the evening of Thursday, May 9th, for coastal areas.

Scattered and numerous thunderstorms could develop and impact the region ahead of an approaching cold front from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail. Minor flooding could occur with the high tide throughout the Lowcountry on Thursday evening. Additional severe storms are likely to continue on Friday. If there are flooded roadways or paths, remember to never drive or walk through waters of unknown depths.

For the latest updates, continue to monitor your local weather stations.