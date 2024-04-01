The Loutrel Announces New Performing Arts Package with Charleston Stage

× Expand REESE MOORE PHOTOGRAPHY

The Loutrel is now offering an exclusive package in partnership with Charleston Stage, South Carolina's largest professional theater company. The “Stay & Play” package gives guests the opportunity to experience a live performance at America’s oldest theatre, the Dock Street Theatre, a short walk from the hotel.

The package includes a two-night stay at The Loutrel, two tickets to a Charleston Stage performance, a signed playbill or poster from the cast, two glasses of Crémant, and a choice of savory or dessert charcuterie at The Loutrel’s Veranda Lounge to enjoy before or after the show.

Guests can book the Stay & Play package here and find a list of upcoming Charleston Stage performances here.