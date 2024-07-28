The McConnell Foundation Hosts Third Annual Shining Stars Gala to Support Pediatric Cancer Research

The McConnell Foundation announced its third annual Shining Stars Gala, a Hollywood-themed black-tie event dedicated to honoring children battling cancer and raising critical funds for pediatric cancer research. The event will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort.

This year's Shining Stars Gala includes dinner, dancing, drinks, and live and silent auctions.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit the pediatric cancer research lab at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) led by Dr. Jacqueline Kraveka. Her lab is one of two in South Carolina dedicated exclusively to pediatric cancer research, making this event even more critical for advancing innovative treatments and finding a cure.

"We are thrilled to host this event and support such an important cause," said Jen McConnell, founder of The McConnell Foundation. "The funds raised at the Shining Stars Gala will directly impact the lives of children battling cancer and bring us closer to finding life-saving treatments."

Tickets for the Shining Stars Gala are now available for purchase. Individual tickets and tables can be bought online at event.gives/shiningstarsgala.

About The McConnell Foundation:

The McConnell Foundation is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to supporting pediatric cancer research and providing resources for children and families affected by cancer. The foundation was started in honor of Bodhi McConnell, who is celebrating his sixth year cancer-free and was cured of cancer at MUSC at the age of 10 months. Through events like the Shining Stars Gala, the foundation aims to raise awareness and funds to support groundbreaking research and innovative treatments.