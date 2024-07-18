Commentary: Trump the Unifier? Examining the Paradox

By now, most Americans have seen the iconic “fist raised” image of Trump from Saturday’s assassination attempt on the former president after a gunman opened fire at Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, injuring Trump and two others, and tragically killing an attendee, Corey Comperatore.

Arguably, not since September 11, 2001 with images of NYC firefighters, police officers, and paramedics who rushed into the burning World Trade Center towers to rescue victims, many sacrificing their own lives, have Americans and pundits on both sides of the aisle centered themselves around the idea of a unifying non-partisan force...patriotism.

Throughout our country’s history, many notable chapters have proven patriotism can be a powerful force for unity. The current public image of a red baseball capped MAGA Trump in many corners of America signify narrow or an exclusionary form of patriotism which, conversely, deepen divisions. But could a new and improved Trump promote a more effective form of nationalism balanced with a commitment to social justice, equality, and inclusivity? And why is this so important? Patriotism, as historically proven time and time again, can lead to greater respect for and support of national institutions and democratic processes, contributing to political stability. Patriotic sentiments often inspire civic engagement and volunteerism, promoting community support and social cohesion. Recognizing and celebrating the diverse cultural backgrounds within our great country can foster mutual respect and understanding. Furthermore, establishing a national narrative that includes the contributions and histories of all groups can enhance a sense of unity.

There is a pivotal shift happening now, and Trump holds the keys to fostering a form of patriotism that embraces diversity and promotes common values contributing to a more unified and resilient nation. Promoting this type of open and respectful dialogue across different communities can help address misunderstandings and build consensus that will inevitably reinvigorate an almost extinct skill in our country...critical thinking. We live in a time where the pursuit of likes and shares can incentivize performative acts over genuine, sustained efforts that require real courage and movement towards what is best for our citizens.

Possibly the events of July 13, 2024 have shifted the timeline and we will see Trump emerge as a leader who can articulate a clear and all-inclusive vision for our country inspiring unity and collective action. And quite possibly he will emerge as the leader we have all been waiting for who will actively work to bridge social, economic, and political divides to bring forth national cohesion.

-

Stephanie Pascarella is an internationally recognized environmentalist as CEO and Founder of Wash with Water. Trusted since 2012 as a global CPG leader in the wellness sector, Stephanie has successfully partnered with non-profits like rePurpose Global to fund the collection, processing, and reuse of ocean-bound plastic waste. Building one of the first certified Negative Plastic Footprint, BCorp and Climate Neutral companies, Stephanie Pascarella has enabled the removal of millions of pounds of low-value plastic waste otherwise landfilled, burned, or flushed into the oceans every year.

Additionally, as a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach, Stephanie Pascarella offers consciousness-based coaching built upon the fundamentals of Ayurveda and meditation, offering comprehensive wellness programs that leverage the latest in neuroscience, evolutionary and positive psychology for individuals. As a seasoned health and wellness advocate educated under Deepak Chopra with a deep-rooted knowledge of Ayurvedic healing practices, Stephanie has spent over a decade exploring the profound connections between the physical and spiritual aspects of living.