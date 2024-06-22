Your Guide to Fourth of July Celebrations in Charleston

As Independence Day approaches, Charleston is gearing up to celebrate with a variety of events and festivities. Whether you're looking for fireworks, live music, or family-friendly activities, the Charleston area has something for everyone. Here's a round-up of some of the top events happening around the city:

1. CSO at The Joe

Date: June 29

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, Charleston

The City of Charleston and Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will once again present a free concert at 8 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.). Kick off your Independence Day celebrations early with a night of music under the stars, followed by post-concert fireworks. To reserve tickets, visit the RiverDogs website: milb.com/charleston.

2. Isle of Palms Independence Day Celebration

Date: July 4

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Front Beach, Isle of Palms

The Isle of Palms fireworks show takes place in the Front Beach area starting at 9 p.m. The area of the beach between 21st Avenue and 3rd Sea Cabins will close at 6:30 p.m. for set-up and preparation. Be prepared to take your family and belongings off the beach at 6:30 p.m. You may remain inside the park area or behind the public restroom facilities to watch the show. This event is free and open to the public.

3. Fourth of July on Sullivan’s Island

Date: July 4

Time: All Day

Location: Various

The day will start with the golf cart and bike parade, which begins at Sunrise Presbyterian Church and ends at Sullivan’s Island Elementary School. At the conclusion of the parade, attendees can enjoy free Kona Ice. The Fire Department will be there to hose down willing kids, and the winning carts and bikes will get their ribbons. The Independence Day party at the park and fireworks start at 6:00 p.m. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the show. Music will be provided by the Shem Creek Boogie Band, with fireworks starting shortly after 9 p.m.

4. Patriots Point Fireworks Blast

Date: July 4

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, Mount Pleasant

Celebrate Independence Day aboard the historic USS Yorktown. Attendees can expect live music, food, and drinks from local vendors. The evening culminates with a fireworks display over Charleston Harbor. For more information on tickets and how to purchase them, visit patriotspoint.org.

5. Fourth of July Festival at Riverfront Park

Date: July 4

Time: 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Location: Riverfront Park, North Charleston

This family-friendly event features live music, food trucks, and more. The evening ends with one of the largest fireworks displays in the Lowcountry. Admission and parking are free.

6. Fourth of July Fireworks at Folly Beach

Date: July 4

Location: Folly Beach, Charleston

The fireworks show will begin at dusk and will fire from the west side of the island, a few blocks from the pier. Viewing is available from all along the beach and even throughout Center Street. It is free to attend.

7. The Carolina Girl Yacht Fourth of July Firework Cruise

Date: July 4

Time: 8 p.m.–11 p.m.

Location: St. John’s Yacht Harbor, 2408 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Celebrate Independence Day on the water with breathtaking views of the fireworks display. This is an adults-only event featuring a 3-hour sunset cruise around Charleston and access to three levels aboard the yacht. Two levels are interior and temperature-controlled. Guests can enjoy an open bar, live music from a DJ, and more. The marina provides paid parking on a first-come, first-served basis. Shared rides are highly encouraged. Tickets can be purchased online at carolinagirlevents.com.

The Charleston area offers a variety of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, ensuring a memorable holiday for everyone. Remember to check event websites for any updates or changes, and have a happy and safe Independence Day.