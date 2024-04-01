BVRE Seeks Community Members for Second Voter Ambassador Training Session

The Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections (BVRE) plans to build off the early success of its Voter Ambassador program by offering its second training session.

Training for interested community members will be held on Wednesday, April 17th from 6 pm until 8 pm at BVRE’s North Charleston headquarters, located at 4340 Corporate Road. Those planning on attending are asked to RSVP online.

BVRE’s Voter Ambassador program is powered by community members interested in civic engagement. BVRE staffers train attendees to conduct voter registration drives and provide accurate information about elections in Charleston County. Those who complete Voter Ambassador training will be given ambassador kits filled with materials to help Charleston County residents register to vote.

Prior experience working an election is not required to volunteer as a Voter Ambassador. This opportunity is open to those of all ages who are interested in serving.

In March, BVRE held its first Voter Ambassador training session. Nearly 20 people completed the class and are now volunteering their time to help Charleston County residents register to vote and become aware of upcoming election dates and deadlines.

“BVRE’s Voter Ambassador program allows our office to equip civic leaders with trusted election information and resources as we continue the 2024 election season. The program stands as a testament to the collective commitment to strengthen the roots of our electoral process,” stated BVRE Executive Director Isaac Cramer. “As we prepare for the upcoming session on April 17th, we are reminded that every volunteer shares our commitment to serving our community.”

For questions about the program, contact Haley Oryell, BVRE’s community engagement coordinator, at 843-202-6542 or horyell@charlestoncounty.org.

The Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections is responsible for conducting all municipal, state, and federal elections that are held in Charleston County. BVRE also conducts outreach events with community members that encourage election education and participation.

For more information about Charleston County elections and voter services, or to check your voter registration, visit CHSVotes.gov.