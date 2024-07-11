CCPL Closing Edgar Allen Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library for Renovation as Part of Referendum-Funded Project

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is closing the Edgar Allen Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library (Poe Library) , located at 1921 Ion Ave., on Saturday, August 10 at 1 p.m. to undergo renovations as part of the ongoing referendum-funded project. The library will receive an interior refresh including new paint and furniture.

Once construction is underway, the renovations are expected to take several months to complete. The designs were created by Liollio Architecture.

During the closure, items placed on hold will be re-routed to the Mount Pleasant Library at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. Items can be routed to another library by selecting an alternate location when placing a hold online or by calling one of the other open CCPL locations .

Book returns will NOT be available at the branch once it is closed. Patrons can return items to any other open location .

In 2014, Charleston County voters passed a $108.5 million referendum to build five libraries and update existing branches. The Poe Library is the third branch to close for renovations this year, following the Folly and Edisto libraries earlier in 2024.

For more information on CCPL, including updates on construction, visit ccpl.org or connect with the library on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.