Charleston-Based Clothing Label Kennedy Gray Brings Casual Menswear to A Maker’s Post on Sullivan’s Island

Casual menswear label Kennedy Gray is bringing a laid-back vintage prep look with a nautical lean to Sullivan’s Island at A Maker’s Post, located at 2019 B. Middle Street. Founded by Kevin Tillis, 31, Kennedy Gray launched in the summer of 2018, offering quality-made Henleys, t-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, quarter zips, and hats, with the goal of expanding its capsule wardrobe pieces.

Growing up in Marietta, Georgia, outside of Atlanta, Tillis found his personal style young, opting for classic Ralph Lauren and preppy Lacoste oxford button-down shirts he purchased at the local mall or received as hand-me-downs from family and friends instead of the more youthful popular apparel choices like gym shorts, sweatpants, and the latest trends.

When talking about where his love of clothing and style derives from, Tillis sarcastically mentioned that in eighth grade, he won Best Dressed among his peers and followed it up with Best Dressed as a senior superlative in high school, establishing an early trajectory for his future career path of designing clothes. (Tillis’ mother and late great-grandmother, Ditty, are both artists.)

“I dressed pretty classic Ivy-Prep for the most part from fifth grade on,” says Willis. “I was always in a polo, button-down, or decent-looking tee—I kept it pretty dressed up for school. I really like classic style and putting my twist and character into it.”

After graduating from the University of Mississippi in 2015 with a degree in Integrated Marketing Communications—a hybrid major between the business school and journalism school—he had plans to enter the corporate world in Atlanta. However, he “couldn’t sleep for months," feeling the path did not align with what he truly wanted to do. He then entered fashion and founded Kennedy Gray (a sentimental name derived from two of Tillis’ family surnames as well as his middle name, Kennedy).

“I knew I wanted to start it and believed in the deep conviction I felt for the vision I had,” he says.

An opportunity arose for him to get his foot in the door with a job at Miller Brothers Ltd., an upscale men’s clothing boutique in Atlanta. At the time, the owners were also opening a Peter Millar store in conjunction with their original storefront. Tillis gained experience at both stores, learning about how each brand operated and the ins and outs of quality retail.

On his off days, Tillis was working on sketching designs for Kennedy Gray, doing product research, and dreaming out his vision of the products he would launch, including where he would have them manufactured. After rigorous research, he chose Lima, Peru, and ventured there solo in August 2017 to visit different factories to develop prototypes for products including a short-sleeve Henley t-shirt, casual soft wash polos, and logo graphic t-shirts with Kennedy Gray’s signature burgee flag. He officially launched the brand in June 2018.

The brand had early success. Tillis sent country singer Riley Green a direct message on Instagram, offering to send him a few Kennedy Gray Henleys, which he wore on an appearance on the TODAY show in January 2019. The appearance helped boost sales.

Tillis moved to the eastside of downtown Charleston in March 2021. Opportunities opened for Kennedy Gray through a connection to Garden & Gun magazine he had fostered during his time at Miller Brothers Ltd., which led to a pop-up shop opportunity with the publication’s retail store in Charleston in June 2022.

More doors opened up, with Kennedy Gray being carried in The Shop at The Dewberry and T.D. McMurry, as well as appearing in more pop-ups around the area, such as the Old Village Holiday Street Fest the past two years, Java Java in Freshfields on Kiawah, and more. Tillis was invited to bring Kennedy Gray to New York City for a shopping event in May 2023—another opportunity that he credits grassroots organic growth for.

“Being in Charleston, I’ve been able to lean further into my creative and artisanal side of design and the nautical scenery and lifestyle I am surrounded by. I’ve connected with incredible local artists like Nathan Edwin McClements—to be able to be around him and so many others has been so uplifting and inspiring for me to dive further into my craft and dreams,” he says. “This is my avenue, and this is my canvas to create. I get overwhelmed with gratitude and joy because it feels right even amongst the work to be done and internal pressure. I want this to be an opportunity and my vehicle to have an impact in this world and use it how God wants me to operate and run it. It’s getting fun.”

For his next Kennedy Gray line, Tillis is actively working on incorporating art into his designs and bringing manufacturing to the South—specifically to Georgia and the Carolinas, which have inspired Kennedy Gray in many ways. The first was Tillis’ great-grandfather, Emsley, who had impeccable personal style he crafted from clothes manufactured around his small town in North Carolina. (One of his treasured Izod Lacoste knit polo shirts hangs in Tillis’ closet.)

Another inspiration is his family’s Southern heritage at their home called Graymont on Lake Rabun in the Northeast Georgia mountains, which was built in 1927 and has fostered six generations. Tillis notes that it is the largest source for the brand’s creation and vision.

“Graymont is a time capsule of vintage design and walls covered in my great-grandmother’s art,” says Tillis. “Combined with the lake’s classic wooden boats, its curated Southern hospitality has shaped my love for nostalgic design and a slow-living, sensible style.”

Finally, Charleston itself has made up the bones of Kennedy Gray’s aesthetic—from its natural beauty to its unique coastal lifestyle.

“I’ve been able to lean into how amazing Charleston is and be hyper-locally focused on getting people aware of and excited about Kennedy Gray here,” says Tillis. “I wouldn’t be able to pursue this dream without so many people here helping out and supporting and encouraging me right now. I’m more excited than I ever have been, and that’s continued to compound through any of the challenges.”