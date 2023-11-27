Charleston Christmas Special Returns for An All-New Production of Holiday Classics and New Favorites

Charleston’s favorite holiday show is back for 10 performances in December. Produced by Moranz Entertainment, the Charleston Christmas Special runs December 14th to December 23rd at the Charleston Music Hall.

Featuring a cast of 28 professional singers, dancers, and musicians, Brad and Jennifer Moranz have created an all-new show for their 28th season.

Returning to the cast this year are Charleston favorites Tiffany Parker and Michael Minor. Parker sings a big band arrangement of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and the CeCe Winans classic “All Because a Child Was Born.” Minor will rock the house with Blake Shelton’s version of “Up on the Housetop” and then show off his skill as a ventriloquist performing with one of Santa’s reindeer, Dasher.

“One of our favorite challenges each year is finding a song we’ve never heard before,” said Brad Moranz. But this year, Brad and Jennnifer said they uncovered a new Christmas song, “The Greatest Gift” from Andrea Bocelli and son Matteo.

“And fortunately, we have two wonderful singers who can perform the song, Matthew Billman and Damon McToy,” Brad said.

Billman also will sing Steven Curtis Chapman’s arrangement of “Joy to the World.” He will then be joined by Charleston Christmas Special newcomer Sabrina de Boer to sing “The Prayer.”

McToy will lead all the singers with Straight No Chaser’s “Hey Santa!,” and then be joined by Tonya Williams to sing “I Pray on Christmas.”

This is Williams’ second appearance in the Christmas Special. She will also be singing gospel favorites “Joyful Joyful” and “This Little Light.”

And Charleston’s Angela Michelle Walker joins the cast to perform “O Holy Night” and “Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart.”

Moranz Entertainment is welcoming Charleston native and Broadway performer Matt Shingledecker to the holiday show. He’ll perform Seth MacFarlane’s holiday swing version of “A Marshmallow World” along with the Pentatonix rendition of “Carol of the Bells.”

The show also features Demetrius Doctor leading a live eight-piece band, and nine of Charleston’s most talented dancers.

And no Moranz Entertainment show is complete without the comedic antics of husband-and-wife duo Brad and Jennifer Moranz. The two write, choreograph, produce and star in the Charleston Christmas Special each year.

“We just love what we do,” Jennifer said. “And we are grateful that so many people come back each year. Some 10,000 people each year have made this show a holiday tradition for the whole family.”

Charleston Christmas Special showtimes are:

Thursday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. (Kids’ free night)

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.

All performances are at the Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. in Charleston. Tickets are $42 for adults; $39 for seniors (age 62 and up) and military; $24 for students 21 and under; $21 for children 12 and under (plus ticketing fees). Purchase tickets online at bradandjennifermoranz.com or in person at the Charleston Music Hall Box office Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by phone at 843-853-2252