Charleston County Public Library to Host Open Casting Call at Three Locations

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) today announced a casting call for patrons who love their local library. Charleston County residents of all ages are invited to three locations throughout the day on Saturday, March 23rd to be photographed using library services and resources. Many of the photos taken may be featured on CCPL marketing and promotional materials including CCPL's website, social media, print collateral, and more.

No registration is required, so interested parties can just drop in at one of these locations:

The Casting Call is a volunteer event open to all ages. Volunteers will be chosen from those in attendance based on specific photography needs. Participation may be limited due to timing constraints or other factors.

For questions about the event, email communications@ccpl.org. For general information about CCPL, including library locations, services, and programs, visit ccpl.org or follow on social media.