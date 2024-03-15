Charleston Featured on SCETV's "Travels with Darley" Starting Next Week

From the Camden Battlefield to The Charleston Museum, Darley Newman's latest sub-series, Revolutionary Road Trips, is shining a spotlight on sites travelers that can visit to learn about the history of the American Revolution in South Carolina as part of her Travels with Darley series. South Carolina Revolutionary Road Trip Part I and Part II debut on SCETV on Monday, March 18th and March 25th at 7 pm and repeating on Tuesday, March 19th and 26th at 9 pm.

The two half-hour episodes are a part of the new Season 11, debuting on PBS stations nationwide and free online and streaming via GoTraveler on Samsung, Apple, Plex, Sling and more. Six of the 13 half-hours take viewers on a “Revolutionary Road Trip” through New Jersey, New York, and South Carolina from the battlefields of Princeton, Saratoga, and Camden to the campus of Princeton University, the American College of the Building Arts in Charleston and beyond.

Travels with Darley: Revolutionary Road Trip episodes provide an educational and engaging look at the past with a modern lens in the lead up to 2026 and the 250th commemorations of the founding of the United States.

“It was great to return to my home state of South Carolina to dive into this history with passionate local experts,” said Darley. “Our goal with Revolutionary Road Trips is to make history more relevant to multi-generational audiences by sharing lesser told stories for a more inclusive look at our past.”

Travels with Darley: South Carolina Revolutionary Road Trip Part I explores history and culture at The Charleston Museum, Heyward-Washington House, Middleton Place, Fort Johnson, McLeod Plantation, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Berkeley County Museum with the Chief of the Wassamasaw Tribe of the Varnertown Indians, Old Santee Canal Park, and Francis Marion’s gravesite. The episode also shares travel tips for local cuisine at the Charleston Crab House and Leon’s Oyster Shop, looking at Gullah Geechee influences on food with Corey Alston, also featured in Darley’s previous South Carolina episode.

Travels with Darley: South Carolina Revolutionary Road Trip Part II takes viewers on a behind the scenes tour of the American College of the Building Arts in Charleston, to explore historic lodging at The Kings Courtyard Inn and to Drayton Hall. Darley moves further inland to Howard’s Restaurant and Moncks Corner, the Cherry Hill Classroom, Santee Indian Mound, Fort Watson, Camden Battlefield, Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Visitor Center, the Kershaw County Farmers Market, the National Steeplechase Museum and to ride with the Carolina Marsh Tacky Association and learn about the Boykin Spaniel.

Other episodes in Season 11 of Travels with Darley on SCETV include North Dakota’s Sunflower Trail, South Korea for Foodies, festivals in Lafayette, Louisiana, a food lovers’ guide to Alabama, national parks in Northern Virginia and Illinois Route 66.

The immersive stories of "Revolutionary Road Trips" will also be featured in Season 2 of the Travels with Darley podcast launching March 20th, available on iHeart, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, Amazon Music, and more. Episodes of Darley’s Season 1 podcast, which launched in November and ranked in the top 10% of podcasts during its debut, continue to drop every Wednesday.