Kings Courtyard Inn Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Kings Courtyard Inn is celebrating its 40-year anniversary on December 14, 2023, and to celebrate this milestone, the inn will be featuring a special Ruby Anniversary Package that includes all things red—a carriage ride starting at the Palmetto Carriage Works Big Red Barn, a bottle of Red Wine upon arrival, and scrumptious chocolate-covered strawberries!

Kings Courtyard Inn is one of King Street's oldest and most storied buildings with a rich history of versatile use over the years. From its origins as the renowned Blum Building, constructed in 1853 by Colonel J. Charles Blum and architect Francis D. Lee in a striking Greek revival style with Egyptian detailing, this landmark has evolved through various incarnations. Initially serving as a transformative space, transitioning from residences to a bustling center encompassing retail shops, rental units, and accommodations, it reflected the shifting societal landscapes of Charleston. Through meticulous restoration in 1983 under Managing General Partner Richard T. Widman, the inn, nestled within this historic address, continues to honor its past while offering a blend of historical charm and contemporary comforts to visitors exploring the vibrant heart of Charleston's King Street.

“Kings Courtyard Inn was my dad's inaugural property in the Charming Inns' collection of hotels and remains a cherished part of our history,” President, Michelle Widman-Woodhull said. “It has been a privilege to carry forward the tradition of exceptional guest experiences and honoring our roots while embracing the future of hospitality.”

"Forty years of Kings Courtyard Inn's enduring legacy in Charleston is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication and the cherished support of our guests," remarked Richard Widman, Proprietor of Kings Courtyard Inn. "This milestone stands as a tribute to the commitment of our remarkable staff and the continual passion they bring to preserve and enrich the guest experience. We are immensely grateful for the privilege of stewarding this iconic destination and look forward to many more years of providing unparalleled hospitality in the heart of Charleston."