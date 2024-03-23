Meeting Green Announces Cultivated Containers, a Gardening Subscription Service

Meeting Green today announced the launch of Cultivated Containers, a seasonal container gardening subscription service that brings the joy of gardening right to your doorstep. With Cultivated Containers, plant lovers can now enjoy the beauty and benefits of seasonal plants without the stress of designing, sourcing, and planting their own containers.

By subscribing to Cultivated Containers, customers are signing up for a convenient way to enhance your space. Each season (Spring, Summer, Fall & Winter) subscribers will receive a thoughtfully designed arrangement in a compostable pot, filled with a rotating selection of plants and blooms, ready to be planted in your container. Each arrangement is crafted by the team at Meeting Green.

The process is simple: choose your aesthetic and lighting then select your size container. From there, once a season, Meeting Green will deliver a ready-to-pot arrangement.

"We are excited to introduce Cultivated Containers," said Kendal Leonard, Owner of Meeting Green. "The only service of its kind in the Lowcountry, Cultivated Containers takes the guesswork out of container gardening, making it accessible to both beginners and experienced plant aficionados alike. With this program, we aim to bring the beauty of seasonal containers to every doorstep in the Charleston community."

For more information about Cultivated Containers and to start your subscription, click here.