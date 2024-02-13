Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Makes National Margarita Day a Weekend-Long Celebration

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina invites margarita lovers to celebrate National Margarita Weekend at all Mex 1 locations from Thursday, February 22nd through Saturday, February 24th. National Margarita day is officially Thursday, November 22nd, but Mex 1 Coastal Cantina is celebrating all weekend long with ½ price pitchers of Mex 1 and Infused Margaritas.

The house made Mex 1 Margaritas are made using 100% Agave Tequila and fresh juices. The restaurants are also doing specials around their infused margaritas like the pineapple margarita, jalapeno margarita, and pineapple habanero margarita. These infused margs use 100% Agave Tequila and fresh fruit.

Mex 1 will be offering ½ price pitchers of their house Mex 1 margarita and their infused margaritas all weekend long.

For more information, visit the Mex 1 website or follow them on social media @Mex1CoastalCantina.

Mex 1 Locations: