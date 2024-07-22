Nature Trail Construction Progresses with Redesigns, Saving $38,000

× Expand Trail Map (Provided)

On Tuesday, July 16, Sullivan’s Island Town Council unanimously approved a contract change order for the second phase of the nature trail project, reducing the overall cost by more than $38,000.

The cost savings come from minor redesigns, including removing handrails and guards from the boardwalks to create a long, level boardwalk. These changes will affect the 20-foot segment between Station 17 1/2 and Station 18 and the 22-foot segment at the intersection of the Station 17 beach access path with the nature trail.

Councilman Justin Novak clarified that two-inch guardrails will remain on ADA ramps to prevent wheelchair users from rolling off the platform’s edge.

Sullivan’s Island Town Administrator Joe Henderson provided an update on the progress of the nature trail construction. In a staff report, he wrote that trail clearing and grading had been completed, and smilax roots and other ground cover had been removed. He confirmed that vegetation removal was limited to vines, shrubs, and only three to four saplings of 1.5 inches in diameter.

The following phase will include the construction of ADA ramps, 15 to 20 feet of boardwalks, six to eight benches, way-finding signage, and trailhead signs at Stations 16 and 18 1/2.

Some residents continue to protest the construction of the nature trail.

“I doubt you could imagine my shock when I witnessed heavy equipment charging through the maritime forest earlier this week,” said one resident of Atlantic Avenue.

Despite some pushback, Councilman Scott Millimet told Island Eye News, “The nature trail extension continues despite some vocal opposition from a small number of residents.”