New police chief plans for Sullivan’s Island to be his last stop

Glenn Meadows has already completed one lengthy law enforcement career and spent a decade-and-a-half as an advisor to various entities in countries around the globe. Now, though he won’t put an expiration date on his current position, he apparently has found a place to complete his professional journey.

Meadows, who was officially appointed as chief of police by the Sullivan’s Island Town Council Feb. 20, is a native of Newport News, Virginia. He said he originally wanted to join the military and fly helicopters, but, when an Army recruiter suggested that he should instead go into the medical field, he chose to don a different uniform. He landed a job with the Sheriff’s Department, graduated from the police academy and was hired by the Newport News Police Department, retiring in 2005 as a sergeant.

“I thought it would be a good career. I believe in it. It was a time when you started a job, you started a career, and law enforcement was just that,” Meadows said. “I haven’t had a single regret.”

He spent the next 15 years in upper-level management with a government services company and as an independent contractor, training personnel and working as an advisor in countries including Paraguay, Jordan, Thailand, Indonesia and Mali. He was in Iraq for 33 months and in Afghanistan in 2014 and again from 2015 to 2020.

With the U.S. mission in Afghanistan winding down and civilian personnel and contractors coming back to the United States, he decided to return to his roots. His wife, Jennifer, wanted to relocate to the Lowcountry to be closer to her parents, so they moved to West Ashley. In January 2021, Meadows was hired by the Charleston Police Department. However, the certifications he earned in Newport News had expired, so had to start all over again. He spent 11 weeks of pre-academy training, then eight weeks at the Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia, where he was the oldest recruit in his class. Not long after, he jumped at the opportunity to join the Sullivan’s Island Police Department as a patrol officer.

“I liked the idea of a smaller municipality. It gave me greater opportunity to do more than just be a patrol officer and just working from call to call to call,” he said. “There’s a big difference between Charleston and Sullivan’s Island. This is a unique, close-knit community.”

He added that he never thought he would be the Sullivan’s Island police chief but he was fairly certain that “this was the department I would stay with until my second retirement.” Meadows put in what he called “110% effort” and was rewarded when he was promoted to deputy chief in March 2023. He ran the department from Jan. 1 of this year until Feb. 20 while former Chief Chris Griffin was on paid leave and then unpaid leave.

As chief, Meadows intends to continue what he started when he was hired by the Sullivan’s Island Police Department: building relationships with residents, businesses, the rest of the town staff and nearby law enforcement agencies. He launched the department’s bike drive for the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program and has spearheaded that effort for the past three years. In cooperation with The Blood Connection, he also helped with two community blood drives, with another one possibly planned for this spring.

And he has already established a Sullivan’s Island Police Department mission statement, as well as core values based on professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence.

Glenn Meadows’ professional life has taken him all over the world. He plans to spend the rest of his career on Sullivan’s Island.

“This is where I’ll retire,” he said.