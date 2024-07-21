One Lucky Dog: Elvis

× Expand Elvis (provided by: Jeff Parrish)

Hi everyone, I’m Elvis, the best internet date my dad ever had! A big name got bigger the day I barked my way into the world. It started ‘ruff’ when my family was attacked. That sucked. I survived, but the jerk left me blind in one eye. I see everything and make up for it with my bark. My voice is heard far and wide! I’m often told that people can hear me coming before I arrive.

I am more than your average hound dog; I am my own adjective. I’m smart as a tack, however, that doesn’t mean I’ll listen. I don’t argue with my daily walks on the beach with Dad though. It’s my favorite. All my friends are there, and every day reveals a new adventure. Dad and I started @Elvis_Saves_Sullivans on Instagram, where we encourage others to help clean up the crap left on our beaches.

Wherever we live, I dominate: multiple beds, home-cooked meals, couches, toys with squeakers, and overall, it’s peaceful living. However, I do have a bone to pick with the thunderheads. They are irritating. Grrrr… One day, I decided to give them a talkin', so I snuck out and swam two miles out to sea, barking at them in the sky the entire time. I almost had them if it weren’t for those fishermen who insisted I get in their boat. Ugh, so close.

My bark is my love language, and car adventures fire me up. I bark the entire way to our surprise destination, but Dad says I’m not allowed to bark in the car, so he rolls down the window—something about me assaulting his ears—whatever. As soon as that window is down, I can let it rip out the window. Here we come! Woof!

I am indeed a lucky dog. Survival of the fittest starts with a lot to say. My human is the best dog dad of all time; he lets me be me, even when I’m a bad dog. My sweetness overrides the bad dog tendencies. I know I’m loud, but so is my love for my dad. His affection and attention have saved me more than once, and I have crossed my heart with my paws in honor of being his best lucky dog until my days retire. But do not fret, Dad, I have a lot more to say. I may be older now, but rest assured, you will be loved big and loud forever.