Patriots Point To Host Free Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Service

Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will host a free Memorial Service aboard the USS Yorktown on Thursday, December 7th at 11 am to honor the 25 known South Carolinians who were killed in the 1941 Japanese attack.

The service, organized with Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10624, will include a wreath laying, tolling of a bell, and a traditional gun salute. Remarks will be given by special guest retired Army Major General Julian JB Burns, who commanded the East German and Korean Borders, and served as Chief of Ops in the Balkan War. Museum admission will be waived from 10 am to 11 am for the memorial service.

“Patriots Point is honored to be a place where the community can come together to pay tribute to those who served and honor this critical chapter in our nation’s history,” said Allison Hunt, Executive Director, Patriots Point.

The Japanese used more than 350 aircraft during the 75-minute attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. 2,403 people were killed in the attack, which includes 2,335 U.S. service members and 68 civilians. In total, more than 300 U.S. aircraft and 19 Navy ships were destroyed or damaged.

Visitors and locals are invited to reflect, remember, and honor those who lost their lives on that fateful day.