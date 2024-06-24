Propane Leak Prompts Partial Evacuation on Sullivan's Island

The Sullivan's Island Police Department has issued a mandatory evacuation for a 1/4 mile radius of 2213 Middle Street due to a propane leak. This notice affects all residents and businesses. The expected duration is 3 to 4 hours.

Outbound traffic on Ben Sawyer Bridge is available via Myrtle Avenue.

The leak was identified by officers around 6:30 a.m. and is reported to be caused buy a blown flange at the discharge point on the tank.

Update at 9:49 a.m.: The Ben Sawyer Bridge leading to Sullivans Island is reopened.

Update at 10 a.m.: The mandatory evacuation has been lifted. All of the routes off of the island are flowing normally.