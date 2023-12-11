Sullivan’s Bike Campaign Nears its Goal

With less than two weeks remaining in its third annual bike drive benefiting the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program, the Sullivan’s Island Police Department was within shouting distance of its 2023 goal of 300 bicycles.

According to Deputy Chief Glenn Meadows, who has directed the campaign since its inception in 2021, 239 bikes had been donated by area residents, businesses and churches as of Dec. 5.

The bikes will be loaded up in front of Town Hall on Dec. 18 and transported to North Charleston by Timmy Hayes Moving. They will be distributed to children on Christmas Day.

To learn more about the drive or to donate bikes or helmets, contact Meadows at 843-834-4298.