Sullivan’s Island police nab man wanted in the Upstate

A man wanted by law enforcement agencies in the Greenville area was quickly apprehended by the Sullivan’s Island Police Department March 7. The Charleston County School District temporarily placed Sullivan’s Island Elementary School on lockdown, “in an abundance of caution,” according to Town Administrator Andy Benke.

“At no time was the school threatened or in peril,” Benke said.

Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Glenn Meadows said Greenville authorities unsuccessfully attempted to serve felony arrest warrants on 49-year-old Jason E. Forester at his home in Taylors, South Carolina, but were able to track him to the Charleston area. Meadows said his department confirmed through an automatic license plate reader camera that Forester’s car and, most likely, the wanted person himself were on Sullivan’s Island.

“We deployed our officers and located an unoccupied gray Honda Odyssey in the Battery Thomson parking lot,” the chief said. “We set up a security perimeter, located Forester and a female companion walking in the area and detained them. We confirmed his ID and placed him under arrest based on outstanding warrants from Greenville.”

Meadows said Forester’s car was found just after 2 p.m. and that he was located and detained within five minutes by Patrolman First Class Elias Shaffer and Patrolman First Class Monty Anders.

Officers from the Isle of Palms Police Department helped secure the area.

“We greatly appreciate their assistance,” Meadows said.

Forester was transported to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston.