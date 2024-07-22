Sullivan's Island 'Art on the Beach' Celebrates 25 Years with Expanded Market and VIP Experience

Every year, on the second Sunday of November, Sullivan's Island hosts a fundraising "Art on the Beach" event. This year, the event falls on Nov. 10. Guests are invited to explore pop-up art galleries in private residences around the island, and snacks from local chefs will be available along the tour.

To celebrate the event's 25th anniversary, Alissa Lietzoq, the executive director at Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services, is in discussion with the Sullivans Island Town Council to allow the green space around Marshall Stith Park’s gazebo to host a free-to-enter market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with space for up to 21 vendors.

For the first time, "VIP" tickets have been introduced, starting at $250. VIP guests will have early access to select homes from 11 a.m. and a drop-in where they'll receive food, drinks, and gift bags. The self-guided tour for general admission guests will begin at 1 p.m., with tickets starting at $175. Guests will receive wristbands from the first house along the tour, and a map of participating homes will be available during the week of the event.

All proceeds will benefit Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services, a nonprofit organization that provides free civil legal services to hundreds of low-income individuals and families each year, specializing in issues such as adoption, custody, and human trafficking. Participating artists agree to donate 20% of their sales, and market vendors pay a flat fee.

The tour will be self-guided and include eight to 10 homes, each with local chefs serving sweet and savory snacks and artists selling materials ranging from fine art to jewelry and small-batch crafts.

Tickets and more information can be found at artonthebeachchs.com.