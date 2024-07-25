Sullivan's Island Named One of the "Best Small Towns on the Atlantic Coast to Chill Out In 2024"

WorldAtlas included Sullivan's Island in its list of the "Best Small Towns on the Atlantic Coast to Chill Out In 2024."

Here's what the periodical had to say about The Edge of America:

"This gorgeous hamlet is full of natural wonders, oodles of history, and a three-mile beach that must be explored to be truly appreciated. See both the endless Atlantic and Charleston Harbor, as well as the Isle of Palms, all while absorbing the glory of incredible sunrises and sunsets.

As is often the case, Sullivan's Island was a prime location to deter water invasions and one of its many historical wonders worth checking out is Fort Moultrie which was instrumental during campaigns from the Revolutionary War up until WWII. Since you are there anyway, the Sullivan Island Lighthouse...has a background of its own.

Rent a bike or take a stroll to view the stunning homes, historic churches, and unique island views, then find your way to iconic dining spots such as Poe’s Tavern, named for the famed author and poet, or perhaps High Thyme Cuisine where those who love shellfish can get it fresher than fresh every day."

