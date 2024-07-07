Ten Years In, The Obstinate Daughter Continues to Impress

Given the popularity of the beautiful beaches in the Charleston area, it is no surprise that there are a number of very good restaurants in these rustic and wind-blown beach towns. One of the best restaurants on Sullivan’s Island is The Obstinate Daughter, which bills itself as a “Lowcountry Food Fort” and is a refuge from the hustle and bustle of daytime beachgoers.

Only a few hundred yards from the rustic and rugged beach, The Obstinate Daughter specializes in New American food with Southern and Mediterranean influences. From Jacques Larson, the James Beard-nominated chef and restaurateur behind the very popular Wild Olive on John’s Island, one of the best Italian restaurants in the area, The Obstinate Daughter applies these successful concepts to a lighter and more accessible menu that features small plates, pastas, and pizzas.

From the moment you start up the wraparound staircase and enter the nautical-inspired dining room, it is clear that this is not the typical beachside restaurant. Boasting ingredients from quality suppliers such as Anson Mills, Bradford Family Farm, Crosby’s Seafood, High Wire Distillery, Edmund’s Oast, and Charlestowne Fermentory, the ever-changing menu features classics such as Peel & Eat Shrimp and Oysters and unique dishes like Swordfish Siciliana and Griddled Octopus. During a recent visit, my party thoroughly enjoyed inventive vegetable dishes such as local lettuce salad, farro piccolo (Brussels sprouts, peanut, balsamic, and black truffle), and vegetable tonnato (summer local vegetables, arugula, black olive, and potato).

Our group enjoyed all of the pastas, but the campanelle with market fish and the ricotta gnocchi stood out. The hanger steak and pesce a la plancha were excellent choices from the large selection of well-priced plates. The pizzas were delicious and offered options for more traditional pizza fans (Miss Carolina, Moultrie, and Rutledge are based on tried-and-true flavor combinations) and something for more daring pizza aficionados (Weird Fishes and Porky Peach), all of which were well-made with fresh dough and high-quality ingredients. Desserts shined, with the burnt sugar cake and the affogato among our favorite bites of our visit.

https://blob.metropublisher.com/api/blob/858/downloads/754/download/obstinatedaughter_0.jpg?cb=0ce9db508bd1c8a592cfe5e78a30c774The bartender’s offerings were equally broad, with classics such as Bloody Mary, Espresso Martini, and Limoncello, and unique creations such as the gin-based William Moultrie, the honey lavender-flavored King’s Honey, and the elevated pina colada-inspired Palmetto Breeze. Boozy cream soda, excellent local beers, and a large Italian wine list round out their offerings.

Dining at the bar, as we did on one of our visits, was a wonderful experience. Watching the bartenders work while offering seamless, professional service was impressive and entertaining.

OD, as it’s known locally, just celebrated its 10th anniversary and continues to be one of our favorite restaurants, especially given the added bonus of being a short walk from the ocean. Showing no signs of slowing down, The OD is worth a visit, whether it be for a casual meal with friends or a special dinner with loved ones. It shines all day.