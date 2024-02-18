The Obstinate Daughter is the Only SC Restaurant Included in Yelp’s List of Top 100 Pizza Places in the US

Yelp recently released its list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in America and only one South Carolina restaurant made the cut, and it may not be one you’d expect.

Checking in at No. 75 on this list is The Obstinate Daughter, the popular Sullivan’s Island restaurant.

According to Yelp, this is “an all-time list of the Top Pizza Spots in the US, according to Yelp Elites. We identified businesses in the pizza category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and number of 5-star reviews each business had that were written by members of the Yelp Elite Squad. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of December 5, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of December 5, 2023."

You can see the full list here.

Although Yelp's article didn't provide any details on the restaurant, they did highlight their Beet Cured Salmon flatbread pizza (pictured below). To see their other pizza offerings, you can see the full menu here.