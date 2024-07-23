Warrior Surf Foundation and Mex 1 to Host Movie Premiere on August 1

× Expand Photo Credit: Warrior Surf Foundation

Local nonprofit Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF) and Mex 1 Coastal Cantina will premiere a film about their Costa Rica surf retreat on Thursday, August 1, at 7 p.m. at Mex 1’s Sullivan’s Island location.

Every winter, WSF brings their veteran graduates on an intensive week-long wellness and surf coaching retreat at no cost to the veterans. The trip is funded through Mex 1’s ongoing cocktail giveback, where $1 from every pineapple margarita sold throughout the year is donated to WSF.

Charleston local Mike O’Loughlin attended this year’s retreat to shoot content and put together a movie that captures the transformative journey of veterans throughout the week. WSF said the film is a testament to the impact surf therapy can have on the mental health and well-being of veterans.

The event is free to attend, and you can RSVP online at bit.ly/3Lhsanf.