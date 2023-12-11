Contributions for a Merrier Holiday

The Mt. Zion Holiday Fund Committee on Seabrook would like your help to put smiles on the faces of Mt. Zion Elementary school children during the holidays. The funds you contribute are used to buy clothes, shoes, books and toys. Every family also receives a gift certificate for a holiday meal.

For the 17th year, your contributions have made a merrier holiday season for over 1,300 students and their families. Please consider a donation to give these children and their families a memorable holiday experience. Your contribution will put an extra wide smile on the child who receives a gift made possible by you — and it will likely make your holiday season merrier as well.

You may make your check payable to Mt. Zion Holiday Fund and mailed to Charlotte Moran, 2530 The Bent Twig, Seabrook Island, South Carolina, 29455. Other committee members will be happy to take your checks as well. They are Marilyn Armstrong, 843-768-9252; Paula Adamson, 843-768-4881; Flo Gilson, 678-643-5755 and Jane Marvin, 336-413-0704. Your checks may also be dropped off at the Seabrook Island Racquet Club or Golf Shop.