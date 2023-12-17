Upcoming race supports preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is partnering with Save the Light to host its annual half marathon and 5K on Feb. 3 on Folly Beach. Advance registration, which is required, ends Jan. 31.

The race supports the preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse by Save the Light, a grassroots nonprofit organization formed in 2000 to save the lighthouse from being lost to the sea. The half marathon and 5K races start and finish near the Folly Beach Pier. The half marathon is a run-only event, while the 5K is open to runners and walkers. Both races begin at 8 a.m.

Registration is available at CharlestonCountyParks.com. Fees are $65 for the half marathon and $45 for the 5K. Following the races, awards will be presented and food will be provided for participants.

“Save the Light is such a beautiful way to celebrate community and preservation through movement. We will make progress individually and communally, one stride at a time, one step at a time, be it a goal for fitness, for preservation or both,” said Charleston County Parks Fitness and Wellness Manager Allison Foster.

“Each year that passes makes the upcoming 5K and half-marathon seem more and more like a reunion with old friends renewing their ties through smiles and miles,” said Save the Light Board Member Richard Beck.

Participants are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for parking. Packet pickup will be available at the Tides hotel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 and on race day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The Tides will continue to offer group rooms, subject to availability. Guests can contact the hotel directly at 888-528-0730.

Water stations will be available on the course, but pre-filled, personal water bottles are highly recommended. Pets are not allowed on the course. Strollers are permitted only in the 5K. Participants ages 8 through 15 must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. For more information or to view course maps, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.

Save the Light, Inc. purchased the Morris Island Lighthouse from its previous owner in 1999 and transferred ownership to the state of South Carolina through a lease agreement. Save the Light retains responsibility for planning, engineering, fundraising and execution of all aspects of the preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse.

To register for the Save the Light Half Marathon and 5K, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com, or call 843-795-4386 for more information. To learn more about Save the Light and the Morris Island Lighthouse, visit SaveTheLight.org.