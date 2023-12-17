WDMGA prepares to carry on the fight against prostate cancer

In the past decade, the Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association has raised $1.6 million for the fight against prostate cancer – $850,000 of that during last year’s golf tournament and online auction. With the 2024 version of the event less than five months away, the organization is gearing up for what figures to be another successful year.

The 11th Annual WDMGA Charity Golf Fundraiser, which this year will honor Wild Dunes Director of Sports Jeff Minton, is scheduled for May 11 on the Links Course. The event is the largest single private fundraiser for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

The silent auction will feature vacation trips and golf outings to Pebble Beach, the Dominican Republic, St. John, Sea Island, Bay Hill, Oakmont, Bull’s Bay, Country Club of Charleston, Kiawah, Deepdale, Montclair, Madison, Orangeburg, Cold Spring, Floridian, Hammock Beach, Congaree, Chechessee, Wild Dunes, Huntington and Garden City. Other items include dinners at some of the finest restaurants in the Lowcountry and “so much more,” according to Mike Muzzy, chair of the WDMGA’s Prostate Cancer Foundation Committee.

The weekend will also include a Friday night pre-event cocktail party at the Islander 71, which is located at the Isle of Palms Marina. The $50-per-person event is limited to 200 guests. To rsvp, email mike@wdmga-pcf.org.

To register for, donate to or sponsor the tournament and auction, visit wdmga-pcf.org.