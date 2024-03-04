Wrapping Your Worries Away: Mastering the Art of Gift Wrap Organization

Wrapping gifts should be a joyful experience, but let's face it—sometimes it turns into a chaotic mess. If you find yourself buried under piles of gift wrap, ribbons, and bags, fear not! Just as we give our homes HUGS to declutter, we can extend the same love and organization to our gift wrapping supplies. Here are the three steps to regain control over your gift wrap and bring the fun back into gift wrapping.

Sort It Out: Gather all your gift wrap items together and categorize them by type (gift bags, ribbon, tissue paper, tape, etc.). This initial sorting will give you a clear picture of how much you have. Declutter With Purpose: Start by removing any wrapping that doesn't spark joy for you. If it doesn't bring a smile to your face, it's time to let it go. Assess how much of each item you truly need. For example, if you have an abundance of baby shower wrapping materials but you're past that stage in life, consider paring down your collection. Determine whether you primarily use gift bags or wrapping paper and adjust your inventory accordingly. Don't hesitate to discard partially used rolls of wrapping paper or worn-out bags. Organize For Accessibility: Keep all your wrapping supplies in one designated area. Choose a storage solution that works best for your space—I personally recommend the Elfa gift wrap over-the-door rack (#notanad). Alternatively, you could opt for a wrapping cart, under-the-bed storage, and more. Whatever you choose, make sure it's easily accessible, especially if you frequently wrap gifts.

Now that you've mastered the basics here are some bonus tips to elevate your gift wrap organization even further.

Seasonal Sorting: Keep your holiday wrapping supplies separate from your everyday wrapping materials. Storing them with your holiday decor ensures they're out of the way during the rest of the year, keeping your space clutter-free.

Ribbon Wrangling: When storing ribbon, use tape to secure the leading edge. This prevents unraveling and makes it much simpler to use when you're in a hurry to wrap those gifts.

Slap Bracelets Brilliance: Remember those slap bracelets from back in the day? They make fantastic tools for organizing rolls of wrapping paper. Simply wrap them around the rolls to keep them neatly in place and easily accessible.

With these steps and bonus tips, you'll be wrapping your gifts with ease and style in no time!

Mary Gallivan is a local professional organizer and founder of Just So Mary. She writes the monthly organizing column Just So Organized. Just So Mary was voted a 2023 Neighborhood Fave for Best Home Services on Nextdoor. You will often find Mary and her husband, Sean, at the beach with their rescue lab, Quinn. Learn more at justsomary.com or @justsomarychs.