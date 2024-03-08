Charleston Symphony Orchestra League Announces New Details of 2024 Symphony Designer Showhouse

This year’s Symphony Designer Showhouse, in addition to presenting an eclectic range of interior stylings by 16 of the Lowcountry’s leading interior designers, will offer a range of events celebrating Charleston’s rich creative heritage. These events feature art, cuisine, Gullah tradition, and of course music – symphonic, opera, jazz and Gospel.

The 2024 Presenting Sponsor of the CSOL’s largest fund-raising event of the year is the real estate firm Disher, Hamrick & Myers. The Silver Sponsors are Maury Donnelly & Parr, the Peninsula of Charleston, and the Roseate Group of Wells Fargo Advisors. By providing financial support for the Designer Showhouse, the sponsors enhance the CSOL’s net proceeds, which help to fund the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and music scholarships.

The current Style issue of Charleston Magazine features a special section devoted to the Designer Showhouse. The IMAGINE! Project, the vision of the current owner Rob Robertson, is described in the publication as “the creative influence of architecture and design”, converting an antebellum mansion into a luxurious contemporary home. The IMAGINE! project is further supported by Wendy and Steve Dopp and Nora and Nick Weir. A complete description of the house with the individual rooms and their designers is available on the Charleston Magazine website and in the publication that is currently on sale. The special insert in the magazine will be available at the house as the tour program.

The Designer Showhouse at 6 Montagu will run from March 13 to April 13, open each week from Wednesday through Saturday for tours, with special events running Sunday through Tuesday.

Unique series of events offered at the 44th Designer Showhouse:

● March 12 – IMAGINE! opening night party: first view of the completed design work, a chance to meet the designers, catered by Tasty Designs, with wine bar, pianist Glenn Brown, the CSO Brass Quintet, and jazz by The Joy Project,

● March 15 – Chansons et Champagne, an evening of French champagne, light hors d’oeuvres, and music featuring singers from Charleston Opera Theater

● March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Garden Party: Celtic music, yard games, festive cocktails and appetizers

● March 24 – A Taste of Gullah Culture Brunch, with Gospel Music

● March 26 – Afternoon Tea with Mary Whyte, the Designer Showhouse Collaborative Artist

● April 7 & 9 – Historic Composers and Performers Dinner, a celebration of 19th century fare, prepared and presented by Chef Michael Hebb of Historic Charleston Supper Club.

On each house tour date, visitors can also browse a selection of fine articles for sale at SCORE, the CSOL’s curated pop-up shop. Artisanal items from the individual decorators’ collections are also available for purchase. Charleston Symphony musicians and students will provide musical accompaniment at various times during the tours.

For complete information, go to https://csolinc.org/

Prior to March 13, 2024, tour tickets will be available online at a discounted rate. After that, tour tickets will be available at the door for $50. Special event tickets are available online.

All proceeds from the 2024 Symphony Designer Showhouse will benefit Charleston’s Symphony and music scholarships. The CSOL’s financial support to the Symphony supports the CSO’s initiative to offer free or low-cost educational opportunities, with a special emphasis on reaching Title I schools and underserved areas.

Follow the CSOL on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/csolinc or on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/csoleague/