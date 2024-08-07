City-Wide Curfew Lifted

As of 7:30 a.m. today, the city-wide curfew in Charleston has been lifted, and main thoroughfares leading onto the Peninsula have been reopened. After assessing overnight conditions, officials determined that it is safe to return to normal activities. Charleston City operations will be returning to normal on Friday.

Thanks to the curfew, Charleston Police and Fire Departments did not need to perform any rescues during the storm.

Impacts Still Expected

Despite the curfew being lifted, saturated soil combined with increasing winds may still lead to downed trees and power lines. Crews will be out assessing damage and cleaning up debris over the next few days.

Road Closures

According to the Charleston Police Department, several roads remain closed and are barricaded. Please avoid driving around barricades or entering flood waters. To check current road closures, use the following link. Temporary pumps will remain in place until Friday morning.

Reporting Property Damage

To report damage to your property, please use this link to access the Damage Self-Assessment Form. Review the form for details on damage qualifiers. Damage assessment teams will begin their work on Thursday or Friday.

Garbage and Trash Collection

Trash pickup will remain canceled for the week. Due to the County landfill being closed, garbage collection will not resume until Friday. Download the CHS TrashTracker app for real time updates.

Citizens Services Desk

The Citizens Services Desk will be available 24/7 starting today. Residents can reach out with non-emergency questions or requests at 843-724-7311 or via email at citizenservices@charleston-sc. gov. Spanish-speaking services are also available through Charleston County Government at 843-746-3909.

Parking Garages

City parking garages will be open for free until Friday at 8:00 a.m. To utilize free parking, residents should press the call button upon exiting and inform the operator that they are using the free storm parking.

Mayor's Statement

"The incredible people of our city demonstrated a strong response to Tropical Storm Debby. City staff and the citizens of Charleston worked together to prioritize the safety of our residents and our emergency personnel. We will remain vigilant as Debby lingers nearby, but for now we are just grateful for everyone doing their part,” said Mayor Cogswell.

“City employees worked around the clock to clear drains and alleviate flooding, clear roads, and make sure our city was safe. If you see a member of our team, thank them. Our local businesses and hospitality industry also stepped up and helped support our team and abide by the curfew. Let’s thank them by supporting local businesses over the next few days.”

Stay Informed: Residents should stay informed through local media and follow the City of Charleston's official channels for the latest updates:

City officials will continue to provide regular updates from the National Weather Service regarding the storm’s progression and local impacts.