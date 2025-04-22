3 Teens & 1 Adult CHARGED in Heartbreaking Death of 13-Year-Old – What REALLY Happened?

A heartbreaking incident in Panola County, Mississippi, has left a community in shock. A 13-year-old boy, Cazarius Gardner, lost his life after being shot in the head while sitting in a car. The incident took place late at night on April 13, 2025, and police have now arrested several young suspects in connection with the crime.

What Happened That Night?

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the corner of Everette Street and Claude Street in Batesville, Mississippi. The victim, Cazarius, was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car when gunshots suddenly rang out. He was hit in the head during the shooting.

After the incident, the injured teen was rushed to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Sadly, he couldn’t survive the injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.

Who Are the Suspects?

According to the Batesville Police Department, four young people have been officially charged with second-degree murder. These suspects are:

El-Tavien Andrews, 16 years old

Jabari Byrd, 17 years old

Kaderius Frost, 20 years old

Zyion Hughes, 15 years old

Even though they are quite young themselves, all four have been charged with the serious crime of second-degree murder. This charge means they are accused of intentionally killing someone, but without planning it ahead of time.

More Arrests Connected to the Case

Besides the four main suspects, authorities say three more individuals have been arrested in connection with the shooting. However, their names have not been shared with the public yet. The investigation is still going on, and police are trying to learn more about what led to the deadly shooting.

Community Reacts to the Loss

Family members and local residents are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Cazarius Gardner. His cousin, Terry Gardner, confirmed the identity of the young victim and said the whole family is devastated.

The news has sparked outrage and sadness across the community, as people struggle to understand why a child had to lose his life this way.

Police Continue to Investigate

Authorities from both the Batesville Police Department and the Panola County Sheriff’s Office are working together on this case. They are asking anyone with more information to come forward. Right now, they’re focused on finding out what caused the shooting and whether more people were involved.

The tragic shooting of 13-year-old Cazarius Gardner has raised serious concerns about youth violence and gun crime in Mississippi. With four young suspects already facing second-degree murder charges and more arrests expected, the case is far from over. As investigations continue, the community hopes for justice and peace for the grieving family. This incident also serves as a painful reminder of how gun violence can affect even the youngest and most innocent lives.

