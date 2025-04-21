4-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death in Dog Attack: But Why Did a 53-Year-Old Woman Suddenly Collapse in the Same House? Police Are Investigating!

A heartbreaking incident in Huntingburg, Indiana, has left a family and community in deep sorrow. A 4-year-old girl named Evelynn Lopez lost her life in what police described as a “dog attack.” The attack happened after a woman in the same home, 53-year-old Oliva Mora Regalado, suffered a sudden medical emergency.

What Happened?

On Monday, April 14, the Huntingburg Police were called to a house where they found both Evelynn and Oliva unresponsive. Emergency services tried to save them, but sadly, Evelynn was declared dead at the hospital. Oliva was pronounced dead at the scene. Their exact relationship hasn’t been confirmed publicly.

Cause of the Tragedy

According to autopsy reports, Oliva had a serious medical condition and passed away due to a sudden health problem. Investigators believe that after Oliva collapsed, the dogs in the house became aggressive and attacked little Evelynn, who was the only other person inside.

Details About the Dogs

Police said there were six Pitbulls and one poodle mix inside the house during the time of the incident. To ensure safety and preserve evidence, the dogs were sedated and then euthanised at the scene.

Police Statement and Case Status

Authorities have confirmed that no criminal charges will be filed. They have treated the situation as a tragic accident caused by a chain of unexpected events.

Remembering Evelynn Lopez

In her obituary, Evelynn was lovingly described as a “walking ray of sunshine” with “big sparkling eyes” and a joyful laugh that touched many hearts. She loved outdoor activities and took part in t-ball, soccer, gymnastics, and dance. She also enjoyed cooking with her mother and spending time with her loved ones.

Her family shared a heartfelt message, asking people to take a moment to hug their children or spend time in nature, reminding everyone how precious life truly is.

Remembering Oliva Mora Regalado

Oliva, the woman who passed away due to the medical emergency, was remembered as a sweet and gentle person. Her family said she devoted her life to taking care of her loved ones. She enjoyed cooking, trying out new recipes, going on walks, and dancing.

This tragic event has left two families and a whole community in mourning. The loss of young Evelynn and Oliva reminds us of how suddenly life can change. The incident is a sad reminder of the importance of cherishing time with loved ones and being prepared for emergencies. As the family moves forward, they carry the memories and love of both Evelynn and Oliva in their hearts.

SOURCE