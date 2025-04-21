70-Year-Old Woman Chopped Up & Stuffed in Closet – Over a Dozen Trash Bags of Body Parts Found! Son Arrested

In a shocking case from West Haven, Connecticut, police found the dismembered body of a 70-year-old woman named Tina Lloyd inside her own home. The body parts were placed inside several garbage bags and hidden in a closet. Her 27-year-old son, Theodore Lloyd, has been arrested in connection with the case and is expected to face more serious charges soon.

Welfare Check Leads to Disturbing Find

The investigation began on March 24 when Tina’s older son requested a welfare check, worried that she hadn’t been seen in weeks. Police officers arrived at her home on Nashawen Avenue and noticed a strong smell of decomposition. Upon entering the house, they discovered 14 to 16 garbage bags containing human remains inside a locked closet.

Authorities said the condition of the body made it difficult to identify at first, but DNA tests later confirmed the victim was Tina Lloyd.

Son Linked to the Crime

Police named her younger son, Theodore Lloyd, as the main suspect. He was arrested on April 14 in Hartford and is currently in jail with a ₹8.3 crore ($1 million) bond. At the moment, he is charged with attempted arson and trespassing, but police say murder charges will follow.

Detectives collected thousands of pieces of evidence, including video footage showing Theodore buying items like an electric chainsaw and other cutting tools from Home Depot and Walmart. These were believed to have been used to dismember the body.

Evidence of Attempted Arson

In addition to the gruesome discovery, police found signs that someone had tried to start a fire in the house. They found lighter fluid and paper materials likely used for arson. Police believe the suspect may have been trying to destroy evidence.

Background on the Suspect

Theodore Lloyd had lived with his mother until 2018, when he moved out after a domestic dispute. At the time of her death, he was reportedly homeless. No motive for the killing has been shared yet by authorities.

A Kind and Active Elderly Woman

Neighbours described Tina Lloyd as a sweet, independent woman. Despite her age, she remained active and liked to walk around the neighbourhood with her walker. One neighbour, Denny Steeves, shared how Tina always politely declined help when carrying groceries, saying it was part of her exercise.

“We missed her, we hadn’t seen her,” said Steeves, expressing his sadness and shock at her tragic death.

The tragic and horrifying death of Tina Lloyd has shaken the West Haven community. Her son, Theodore Lloyd, is the prime suspect and already faces charges related to attempted arson and trespassing. As police continue to collect evidence and prepare more charges, the community mourns the loss of a kind elderly woman. The motive behind the murder is still unclear, but authorities are committed to getting justice for Tina Lloyd.

