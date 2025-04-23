Booze & Bad Choices: Miami Man Offers Cops a Vodka Spritzer—Then Leads Wild Chase Ending in Taser Take Down!

In one of the more bizarre incidents to emerge from Florida’s law enforcement files, a 39-year-old man named Richard Smith is behind bars after allegedly robbing a liquor store, offering a vodka spritzer to deputies, and leading them on a high-speed chase across Highlands County on April 19.

Robbery and “Drink Offer” Kick Off a Wild Afternoon

The chaos began around 3 p.m., when the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received reports that a man had stolen several alcoholic beverages and other items from a local liquor store. While deputies were en route, they learned the suspect—later identified as Smith—was circling the store in a black minivan.

According to the HCSO, dashcam footage shows Smith pulling out of the parking lot just as deputies arrive. As he passed a patrol cruiser, he extended a hand out the window holding a vodka seltzer, saying:

“I was just going to give you a drink, that’s it.”

High-Speed Pursuit and Spike Strips

What began as a quirky encounter quickly turned dangerous. Smith sped away, prompting a high-speed chase that stretched several miles. Along the way, deputies deployed spike strips, successfully flattening all four of Smith’s tires.

In a final act of defiance, Smith allegedly tried to ram two patrol vehicles, leading to a minor fender bender that eventually ended the pursuit.

Cigarette, Taser, and a Bloody Smile

After the crash, Smith exited his van, casually smoking a cigarette, before being tased by deputies. He fell to the ground, sustaining facial injuries visible in the bodycam footage.

Despite his appearance, Smith appeared unfazed, even joking with deputies while being attended to:

“You guys had fun, though, right?” he said with a bloodied face and a smile.

Charges and Bond

Smith is now facing a lengthy list of charges, including:

Two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Two counts of resisting arrest

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Refusal to submit to a DUI test

Petit theft

His bond is set at $120,000, and he remains in custody.

This incident is another reminder that real-life crime can be stranger than fiction. While the vodka spritzer offer may seem comical, the seriousness of Smith’s actions—including endangering law enforcement and other drivers—has led to a slew of felony charges. Authorities say investigations are ongoing, and more details may emerge as the case proceeds through the court system.

