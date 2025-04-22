“Dating App Horror: Man Lured Girl, Tortured Her—Then Did the Unthinkable… Now He Could Pay With His Life!”

A tragic case from Florida has shocked the country. A 16-year-old girl named Miranda Corsette was killed after meeting a 35-year-old man, Steven Gress, through the LGBTQ dating app Grindr. If found guilty, Gress could face the death penalty.

How They Met and What Happened

Miranda and Gress first met on February 14 in St. Petersburg, Florida, after chatting on the dating app. She went to his home again the next day. But ten days later, on February 24, Miranda was reported missing by her family to the Gulfport Police Department.

Gress later told police something horrifying—he had dismembered and decapitated Miranda’s body and thrown her remains into a dumpster.

Daily Abuse and Disturbing Photos

According to police records, Miranda had been beaten every day for a week before her death. Gress even took photos of her injuries and sent them to others, including his mother. Police say the pictures showed Miranda’s condition getting worse each day. In the last photo, her head was swollen so badly that she was almost unrecognizable.

The Shocking Confession

In his police interview, Gress admitted he beat Miranda because he thought she had stolen his ring. He said the ring was important to him because he had just gotten out of prison and had never owned anything before.

He claimed that Miranda mocked him and refused to give back the ring. He then called his girlfriend, 35-year-old Michelle Brandes, to help get the ring back. Brandes also joined in beating Miranda.

How the Murder Happened

Gress and another roommate told police that Brandes was the one who killed Miranda. She took a pool ball, put it in a sock, forced it into Miranda’s mouth, and wrapped her face in plastic. Gress said he told her not to cover the nose, but Brandes ignored him, and by the time he tried to save Miranda, it was too late.

The roommate also claimed that Brandes was jealous and may have stolen the ring to make Gress dislike Miranda.

What Happened After Miranda Died

The day before Miranda was reported missing, Gress, Brandes, and the roommate allegedly drove to Brandes’ mother’s house with Miranda’s body. There, Gress cut up her body, and Brandes put the remains in trash bags.

Even more disturbing, the group then went to a Popeye’s restaurant and a mini-golf course to celebrate Brandes’ birthday—with Miranda’s body still in the car trunk.

Later, they drove about 50 miles to Ruskin to get rid of the remains.

A few days after disposing of the body, Brandes reportedly found the ring in the car but was too scared to return it to Gress.

What the Law is Doing Now

Both Gress and Brandes have been arrested. They are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Florida’s State Attorney Bruce Bartlett said he will push for the death penalty in both cases, given the serious and cruel nature of the crime.

This heartbreaking story shows the dark side of online dating when used by people with bad intentions. A young life was lost in a tragic and violent way. The case is a reminder of the dangers young people face, especially when meeting strangers online. The legal system is now working to bring justice for Miranda Corsette and hold those responsible fully accountable. This case will likely continue to make headlines as it moves through court.

