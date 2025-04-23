Death didn’t happen right away. It took hours: Police claim a handyman “meticulously planned” the murder of a “customer” and discovered him wrapped in concrete

A man from Washington State has been accused of the brutal murder of an 82-year-old woman, Marcia Norman. Authorities say the suspect tortured her for hours, killed her, and then hid her body in concrete under a shed at another property before fleeing the state.

The man, Jeffrey Zizz, 47, now faces serious charges including first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and illegal disposal of human remains.

From Dinner Plans to Disappearance

Norman and Zizz, who were on friendly terms, had made dinner plans for April 1. According to court records, Zizz told police they had dinner that evening and he left by 9 p.m.

However, police later discovered that his vehicle was seen near Norman’s property at 3:04 a.m. and again at 7:03 a.m. the next day, using automated license plate cameras. Zizz claimed he returned to pick up tools and a trailer, but his explanation raised doubts.

olygraph Test Fails and Disturbing Evidence Found

Zizz agreed to take a polygraph test, which police said he “failed extremely poorly.” He then asked for a lawyer during his second interview.

Officers later found a five-page letter that described a planned burglary and assault on a woman referred to as a “customer.” While officials have not confirmed a direct link between the letter and Norman’s murder, they say there were “similarities,” and called the content of the letter “extremely disturbing.”

A Warning That Wasn’t Reported

Norman had reportedly shared a frightening encounter with Zizz earlier in the year. She said she once woke up to find him standing at the foot of her bed. She told her family and asked Zizz to maintain a strictly professional relationship.

Although Norman told her son about the incident, it was never reported to police. When questioned, Zizz admitted it happened and said he touched her shoulder while she was sleeping, claiming he wanted to talk. He also told detectives he had romantic thoughts about her.

Brutal Death and Body Found in Concrete

Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock confirmed that Norman suffered severe blunt force and penetrating injuries, mostly to the head, torso, and limbs. The injuries were inflicted while she was alive, and her death was not immediate—it took hours.

Warnock suspects the murder weapon may have been a nail gun, known as a pneumatic nailer, based on the type of injuries.

Her body was later found encased in concrete under a shed at a separate property where Zizz was also working. She had Velcro straps around her wrists and ankles, suggesting she had been tied up before her death.

Legal Action Moving Forward

Zizz was already in custody for other unrelated charges when investigators gathered enough evidence to arrest him for Norman’s murder. A judge ordered that he be held without bond, and his arraignment is scheduled for May 6.

Prosecuting Attorney Jon Tunheim said the injuries Norman suffered were “consistent with torture,” although he did not confirm that legally.

Coroner Warnock, who has served nearly two decades, said:

“This is the worst case I’ve witnessed in 25 years.”

A Shocking and Tragic Case

The murder of Marcia Norman has left her family and community deeply shaken. The details of this case are horrifying—from the torture-like injuries to the hiding of her body in concrete. Authorities say this crime is one of the worst they’ve ever seen.

The accused, Jeffrey Zizz, now faces life-altering charges. As the court prepares for his arraignment, officials continue to piece together the full story of what happened during the final hours of Norman’s life.

SOURCE