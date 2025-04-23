Done it almost everyday for a month’: Parents killed infant by rubbing alcohol on her gums and around her mouth when she became ‘irritable and fussy,’ according to authorities

A heartbreaking case has emerged from West Virginia, where a young couple is accused of causing the death of their infant daughter. Police say the baby had a fatal amount of alcohol (ethanol) in her system after the parents allegedly rubbed alcohol on her gums and around her mouth to calm her down when she was fussy.

The couple, James Joseph Smith and Angel Talbert, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, child neglect resulting in death, and conspiracy against the state.

How Did This Happen?

On the morning of November 16, 2024, police in Braxton County, West Virginia were called to Braxton County Memorial Hospital, where a baby had been brought in unresponsive. Doctors tried to revive her, but sadly, she was pronounced dead at 5:32 a.m.

The baby was already showing signs of distress—her face appeared discolored, as if she had been lying face down for a long time.

Poor Living Conditions Found at Home

Police later visited the family’s home in Gassaway and were disturbed by what they saw. The house was in very poor condition, with roaches crawling everywhere. There was no running water in the kitchen or bathroom. Instead, the couple used a spigot in a back room and filled containers for basic needs.

These poor conditions added to concerns about the baby’s overall care and safety in the home.

Medical Report Confirms Alcohol Poisoning

In April 2025, police received the postmortem report from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office. Tests showed that the infant’s liver contained a fatal amount of ethanol, with a reading of 3.21, which a doctor confirmed would be deadly for a baby.

Neither parent could explain how alcohol got into the baby’s system during the first interview. Both claimed the child was healthy and had not taken any medication.

Second Interview Reveals Shocking Truth

Two days later, on April 16, 2025, police interviewed the parents again. This time, Angel Talbert admitted that her partner, James Smith, had told her he used alcohol to rub on the baby’s gums and mouth when the baby cried or became irritable.

Later in the same interview, Smith admitted that both parents had done this regularly for almost a month before the baby died.

This explanation gave authorities the answers they needed about how the ethanol entered the infant’s body.

Parents Now in Custody

After the confession, both Smith and Talbert were arrested and taken to Central Regional Jail. They are being held without bond as the investigation continues.

A Tragic and Painful Lesson

This case has deeply saddened many across the country. It is a painful reminder of how a lack of awareness about child safety and the use of harmful home remedies can have deadly consequences. Rubbing alcohol might seem harmless to adults, but even a small amount can be lethal to a baby.

As authorities move forward with the case, the focus is now on seeking justice for the innocent child and raising awareness to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

SOURCE