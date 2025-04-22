“Double Tragedy: Elderly S.C. Man Admits to Murdering Child AND His Wife in Bone-Chilling Police Interview!”

A community in Sumter County, South Carolina, is mourning after a heartbreaking and violent incident that left two people dead — including an innocent 11-year-old girl. The alleged shooter, 80-year-old Arthur Leonard, is now in custody, accused of killing his wife and then opening fire on his neighbors next door.

What Happened on April 16?

On the night of April 16, around 11 p.m., police were called to a home in Sumter County after gunfire was reported. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Arthur Leonard entered his neighbors’ home with an assault rifle and started shooting at the 10 or 11 people inside.

Tragically, 11-year-old Ashly McFarland was hit in the gunfire. Emergency medical workers tried to save her, but she died at the scene. Her family and community are devastated by the loss.

Ashly’s father was also shot while trying to stop Leonard during the attack, according to a GoFundMe page created to support the family.

Leonard Allegedly Confessed to Another Killing

While being taken into custody, Leonard allegedly told deputies that he had also killed his wife earlier that same day. Deputies contacted the Sumter Police Department, who went to Leonard’s house and found his wife, Felicia Leonard, 76, dead in the garage from a gunshot wound.

A History of Disputes With Neighbors

Authorities say that Leonard had long-standing issues with his neighbors. According to Chief Deputy Hampton Gardner, the neighbors often practiced legal target shooting in their backyard, which Leonard had frequently complained about. He had called the sheriff’s office many times in the past, and deputies were familiar with the tension between him and the family.

Just two days before the shooting, Leonard had been arrested for breach of peace, according to court records.

The School District and Community Respond

Ashly McFarland was a beloved student in the Sumter School District. In a public statement, school officials said:

“She was a bright and joyful student who made a lasting impact on her classmates, teachers, and school community. Her passing is a heartbreaking loss.”

The entire community is struggling to come to terms with the loss of a young life taken far too soon.

What Happens Next?

Arthur Leonard was taken to the hospital for injuries before being moved to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. As of now, he does not have a lawyer listed in court records.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said investigators are still working to understand all the details surrounding the tragic event. The investigation is ongoing, and more updates will be shared when available.

This horrific tragedy in South Carolina has left a family grieving, a school mourning the loss of a bright young girl, and a community in shock. The deaths of Ashly McFarland and Felicia Leonard highlight the deep impact of unresolved neighborhood conflicts and the heartbreaking consequences of gun violence. As police continue their investigation, many are left asking how such a tragedy could have been prevented. The Sumter community now turns to healing and supporting the families affected by this senseless act.

